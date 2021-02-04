Budget Session: Jyotiraditya, Digvijaya spoke one after another in RS, house bursts into laughter

Rajya Sabha members broke into laughter during a debate on February 4 when Congress leader Digvijaya Singh got the turn to speak immediately after his former party colleague in Madhya Pradesh, and now BJP leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia, who addressed the house after Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha, showered praises on the Centre for its efforts to deal with COVID-19 pandemic and enacting agriculture reform laws.

The former Congress leader defended the farm laws saying that the aim of the laws was to double the farmers’ income and open markets throughout the country.

Scindia hit out at the UPA government and referred to a letter by the former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar in 2010 endorsing the private sector participation in the farming sector.

“The laws ensure that farmers can independently sell their produce anywhere in India. Many people who would earlier support the reforms are now speaking a different language,” Scindia said.

The leaders were speaking during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Budget session address in which the farmers’ protests and related issues will be discussed.

As Scindia concluded, House Chairman and Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu called Digvijaya Singh’s name as next speaker. The House members broke out in laughter at the coincidence of Singh’s turn to speak immediately after Scindia. Naidu had to explain that he had not changed the schedule of members to speak in the house.

Singh began his address congratulating Scindia for his defence of the BJP government.

“I would like to congratulate ScindiaJi that he is speaking on behalf of the BJP government with exactly the same flair with which he would speak for his previous party’s (Congress) government,” Singh said bringing a smile on Scindia face. Singh referred to Scindia as Maharaj to wish him.

“Whichever party you are, our blessings were with you, are with you and will always remain with you,” Singh said before starting his speech slamming Centre for failing to contain COVID-19 pandemic and addressing farmers' concerns.