BJP to choose Uttarakhand CM today after Tirath Singh Rawat quits

Tirath SIngh Rawat handed over his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at 11 pm on July 2, less than four months after assuming the charge as CM of Uttarakhand.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on July 3, a day after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned in less than four months after taking over the top chair.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar named central observer for Uttarakhand will be in the state on June 3.

"The meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 pm tomorrow at the party headquarters. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of state president Madan Kaushik," BJP's state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

Rawat handed over his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at 11 pm on July 2, citing the constitutional provision requiring him to get elected to the Assembly within six months.

Sources said legislators and ministers including Satpal Maharaj, Banshidhar Bhagat, Harak Singh Rawat and Dhan Singh Rawat are being considered for the top post.

With the resignation, Rawat joins the not-too-distinguished league of eight other Chief Ministers – both from the Congress and the BJP - who stepped down before completing their five-year term in the hill state, which was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in November 2000 as Uttaranchal, and rechristened Uttarakhand in 2007.

Rawat, a member of parliament (MP), was handpicked by the central leadership as CM to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat on March 10,

As per the rule, a minister, or a CM, who is not a member of the legislative assembly must get elected "within six months" of assuming the post. As per the above law, Rawat would be forced to resign if he is not elected as an MLA by September 10.

Although two legislative seats are vacant in Uttarakhand, the rules bar conducting by-polls if the remaining tenure of assembly is less than a year. The state is scheduled to go to the polls in early 2022.

Hours before meeting the Governor, Rawat held a press conference where he talked about the achievements of his government. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda for trusting him with the post.