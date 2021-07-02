MARKET NEWS

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat likely to resign, say reports; BJP to hold legislature party meeting tomorrow

Tirath Singh Rawat, appointed as the chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 10, was required to get elected to the legislature by September 10 to continue to remain in his position. The Election Commission, however, may not conduct the bypoll as less than a year remains for the current assembly's tenure to end.

Moneycontrol News
July 02, 2021 / 10:53 PM IST
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat | File image

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is likely to resign, reports said on July 2, adding that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would elect a new legislature head on July 3.

According to CNN News 18, Rawat has sent his resignation to BJP national president JP Nadda, and would be meeting Governor Baby Rani Maurya in Dehradun on July 3 to officially submit his resignation letter. The party was yet to issue an official confirmation.

BJP's state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan announced that a party legislature meeting has been called on July 3. "The meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 pm tomorrow at the party headquarters. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of state president Madan Kaushik," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the chief minister addressed a press conference at 9:45 pm today, but refrained from issuing a confirmation on his resignation. He listed the achievements of the government headed by him over the past three-and-a-half months.

Rawat, a Lok Sabha MP from Pauri constituency, was appointed as the chief minister on March 10, shortly after the resignation of his predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat.

According to Article 164(4) of the Constitution, a minister who is not a member of the legislature must get elected "within six months" of assuming the post. As per the above law, Rawat would be forced to resign if he is not elected as an MLA by September 10.

Although two legislative seats are vacant in Uttarakhand, the rules bar the conduct of bypolls if the remaining tenure of assembly is less than a year. The state is scheduled to go to polls in early 2022.

Also Read | BJP sets goal of winning over 60 seats in 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls

"Under section 151 A of the Representation of the People Act, a by-election cannot be held in the event where only a year is remaining for the general elections," said Congress leader Navprabhat, who has written to the Election Commission to clear the confusion.

Earlier in the day, Rawat told reporters that he would abide by the decision that would be taken by the BJP's central leadership. "It is Election Commission's decision. We will move forward whatever the Centre decides," he said.

According to reports, senior MLAs Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat could be considered by the BJP to be appointed as the next chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Tirath Rawat's tenure so far has been marred with controversy, with his remarks on women wearing jeans drawing flak from several corners. His handling of the Kumbh Mela amid the peak of COVID-19 second wave also drew criticism from the Opposition.
TAGS: #BJP #Dhan Singh Rawat #Satpal Maharaj #Tirath Singh Rawat #Uttarakhand
first published: Jul 2, 2021 07:52 pm

