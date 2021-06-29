BJP sets goal of winning over 60 seats in 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls

The BJP's three-day Chintan Shivir concluded in Ramnagar on Tuesday, with the party setting a target of winning more than 60 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly in the 2022 polls and fine-tuning its strategy to achieve the goal.

The strategy to return to power in the state with an even bigger victory than 2017 includes taking the benefits of welfare schemes to people in the remotest areas, introducing more such schemes in the coming months and strengthening the party's organisational structure up to the booth level.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had stormed to power in Uttarakhand in 2017, winning 57 of the 70 Assembly seats in the state.

"Tired of corruption during the previous Congress government, people gave a big mandate to the BJP in 2017. We did not just win their trust but also brought about development," state BJP chief Madan Kaushik said.

Welfare schemes launched one after another by the Centre and the state have given people a sense of having a "double-engine" government, he added.

"In 2022, we will break the myth of power changing hands in the state every five years and return to power by performing even better. This time, we will go beyond 60 seats," Kaushik said.

The party also drew up programmes to be held from July to December.

A roadmap was discussed and it was decided that all the ministers, MLAs and party office-bearers will visit the 70 Assembly constituencies and 252 mandals in July and find on-the-spot solutions to problems.

The booth committees of the BJP will be elected in July, which will also see the appointment of the party's poll conveners.

A meeting of the BJP's morchas and office-bearers will be held at the state party headquarters on July 5. Another meeting of the party's zilla and mandal working committees will also be held there on the same date.

A "vistarak yojana" to appoint vistaraks for the 70 constituencies will begin in August. In September, meetings of shakti kendras, booth committees and people's representatives will be held. In October, the party will begin its "Jan Sampark Abhiyan".

Panna pramukh and booth-level conferences will be held in November, which may also see rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The party will hold yatras in December.