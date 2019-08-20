App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 10:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP leader files complaint against Anurag Kashyap over 'Sacred Games'

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga said he filed a complaint against Kashyap at Parliament Street police station for "insulting" Sikh sentiments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A BJP leader on August 20 filed a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap, alleging he has hurt sentiments of Sikhs through his web series 'Sacred Games'.

BJP legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa also accused Kashyap of "disrespecting" Sikh and Hindu sentiments through portrayals in the web series directed by him.

No reaction was immediately available from Kashyap over the issue.

"I filed a complaint at Parliament Street police station against Sacred Games director Anurag Kashayp for disrespecting Sikh Kakaars. In a scene of Sacred Games, a Sikh character played by Saif Ali Khan threw his Kara which is one of the Kakaars revered by the Sikhs," Bagga.

The 'Kakaars' are religious symbols comprising Kesh (uncut hair), Kangha (comb), Kara (iron bangle), Kachera (cotton loincloth) and Kirpan (iron dagger), adopted by the Sikhs.

Sirsa said he had complained to the Information and Broadcasting minister against Kashyap demanding "strict action against him".

"We cannot let Bollywood stars play with our religious faiths & sentiments. I warn Anurag Kashyap; he should at least study the scriptures of Sikhs & Hindus before he portrays the characters so negatively in his projects just for entertainment or sensationalisation (sic)," Sirsa said in a statement.

Sirsa who is an MLA from Rajouri Garden and also head of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) said that he will also explore options for initiating legal actions against Kashyap.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 10:38 pm

tags #Anurag Kashyap #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Sacred Games

