Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP launches drive in UP to inform people about various provisions of Union Budget

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP on Wednesday launched a campaign in Uttar Pradesh to inform the people of the state about various provisions of the Union Budget.

Speaking to reporters here, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, "This (drive) will create awareness about the various provisions of the Budget among the people in the state, and also help the the party."

He said the practice earlier was to tell the people about the achievements, but now the focus has shifted to spread awareness about various provisions of the budget.

"If the details of the budgetary provisions are publicised, people will then consider them as their rights," Singh said, and added that the drive will be completed by March 31.

The party will make leaflets listing the details of various public welfare schemes of the Centre and the UP government, and distribute them among the public, he said.

When asked which village will he adopt in UP, Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from the state, said, "I am looking for a village in Mirzapur as it is my home district. The village will be either a tribal or SC dominated and where development has been less."

Reacting on SP leader Azam Khan, his wfe and son sent to judicial custody, the BJP's national general secretary said, "Azam Khan committed irregularities and fraudulent acts, and the court sent him to jail. It can be said jaisi karni vaisi bharni (as you sow, you shall reap).

A person should abstain from doing wrong things, he should not violate any law, nor suppress the poor people. 'Der hai, andher nahi' (better late than never).

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 08:32 am

tags #BJP #Budget 2020 #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

