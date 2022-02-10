MARKET NEWS

    Assembly Elections 2022| AAP will get 56 to 58 seats in the 117-strong House: Bhagwant Mann

    He believes Akali Dal stands discredited, Congress divided and BJP irrelevant. Therefore, he argues, AAP is the only option.

    Ranjit Bhushan
    February 10, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
    Bhagwant Mann (left) was picked as AAP's CM choice for Punjab after a public poll, said Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (right) (Photo: PTI)

    Bhagwant Mann (left) was picked as AAP's CM choice for Punjab after a public poll, said Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (right) (Photo: PTI)


    The AAM Aadmi Party (AAP)’s chief ministerial in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, believes his party is way ahead of the other political parties in the forthcoming state assembly elections.


    Without sounding cocky, Mann believes in precise numbers, even in a field as crowded as Punjab. ``AAP is poised to get anywhere between 56-58 seats in the 117-strong assembly, while 59 is the magic figure,” he told Moneycontrol.


    ``We have been requesting the people for a clear majority and, if you look at the youngsters and old people who come to our rallies, I have no doubt they will respond," he said.


    What are the main issues that people are concerned about? ``Unemployment, mafia raj, people migrating in droves outside the country. No one wants to live in Punjab anymore,” he said.


    What about the farm laws and will it have an impact on the elections? Mann said that it discredited Akali Dal: ``Look at it this way. The Akali Dal was in the cabinet, which passed the three farm laws. No objections were raised. Now, the Akalis, who came third last time, stand discredited. The Congress is divided. The BJP has never stood a chance in Punjab in any case, so who else is there?”.

    Mann claimed the growing support for the AAP in Punjab had made traditional parties' anxious and apprehensive, making them collude against AAP. ``I appeal to the Punjabis to be aware of this nefarious alliance, which had been looting Punjab for 70 years,” he said.


    Mann’s priorities are clear. ``Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi asks the people to judge the Congress based on his 111-day rule. Why? What about the five-year term of Captain Amarinder Singh? Who is accountable for that? Amarinder doors were closed for the ordinary people. He never let them in.”


    Mann also attacked AICC leader Rahul Gandhi for saying CM Channi was poor. He said Channi had declared the family's assets to the tune of Rs 170 crore in his affidavit to the EC. “Such a man can be poor for Rahul, but not the common man,” he said, voice laced with sarcasm.


    According to Mann, in the 2017 Assembly elections, “The SAD and Congress had jointly contested the elections under the `Dubai Agreement’, under which Capt Amarinder Singh and Ravneet Singh Bittu contested from Lambi and Jalalabad to ensure the victory of the Badals. He said this agreement was confirmed by the media as well as Naresh Gujral, Akali MP in Rajya Sabha.”


    The AAP CM candidate said the ‘secret pact’ was entered into to save each other in the cases pending in the courts. “That’s why no action was taken against Akali leader Bikram Majithia in the drugs case in the state and that's why nothing was done by the Enforcement Directorate. Similarly, there was no action in sacrilege and police firing incidents,” Mann claimed.


    There were a series of incidents towards the end of 2021, in which miscreants entered gurudwaras and acted offensively. These even resulted in mobs attacking the culprits, injuring them grievously.

    Who is AAP’s main rival at the hustings? ``No one. They may do what they want, but it is the people who are going to decide, and I believe they have decided,” claims Mann.

    Ranjit Bhushan is an independent journalist and former Nehru Fellow at Jamia Millia University. In a career spanning more than three decades, he has worked with Outlook, The Times of India, The Indian Express, the Press Trust of India, Associated Press, Financial Chronicle, and DNA.
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 01:37 pm
