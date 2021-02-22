Assembly election schedule likely to be announced in March first week, PM Modi hints in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the liberalisation of policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a "massive step in government's vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted on February 22 that the schedule for the Legislative Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal and other poll-bound states could be announced in the first week of March.

“Since the schedule for the last assembly election in these states was announced on March 4 (in 2016), it seems the Election Commission will announce the polls in the first week of March,” the prime minister said while addressing a public meeting in Assam’s Dhemaji where he inaugurated three developmental projects worth Rs 3,222 crore.

This was PM Modi’s third visit to the poll-bound Northeast state within a month.

“I will try to visit Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as many times as possible before the schedule is announced by EC. We can assume that the announcement could be made on March 7,” the prime minister said.

Assembly elections in the four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry are expected to be held in April-May.

PM Modi said in his address that the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Assam worked together to develop infrastructure in the state.

He claimed that previous governments had given Assam step-motherly treatment, despite the state having immense potential. “Such bias was removed with coming of the BJP government led by [Chief Minister] Sarbananda Sonowal. Work on the Bogibeel bridge on Brahmaputra [River] was sped up and broad-gauge railway lines reached this area after our government came to power. Work on the second bridge at Kalia-Bhomora over Brahmaputra is going on at a fast pace,” he said.

The prime minister promised that the speed of development will be increased. “Assam has everything that is enough for people here. We need to ensure that the double-engine of development already in place is strengthened,” he added.

PM Modi also dedicated the INDMAX unit at Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) Bongaigaon refinery to the nation. INDMAX is an indigenous technology developed by IOC to produce a high-yield LPG and high-octane gasoline from various petroleum fractions.

The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate developmental projects in Bengal on February 22. He will also address a public meeting in Hooghly during the visit.