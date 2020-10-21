172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|asaduddin-owaisi-hits-back-at-up-cm-yogi-adityanaths-allegations-of-making-pakistan-happy-5995741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 10:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at UP CM Yogi Adityanath's allegations of 'making Pakistan happy'

Yogi Adityanath, who began campaigning in Bihar on October 20 for the polls starting on October 28, took potshots at Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM's Owaisi, both of whom have questioned the revocation of special status to Kashmir.

Moneycontrol News

Asaduddin Owaisi on October 21 hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remark that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are sympathetic Pakistan.

Owaisi challenged the chief minister to show proof within 24 hours of whether he is a true yogi.

"I challenge Yogi Adityanath to show proof in 24 hours if he is a true yogi. This shows his frustration. Doesn't he know that I went to Pakistan & talked about Indian democracy?" news agency ANI quoted him saying.

Speaking about the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, Owaisi said that neither the Congress nor the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) have the power to win.

"Congress and RJD are not capable of winning Bihar Polls. Neither they have intellectual honesty nor conviction to take on the BJP. They don't have any political vision or strategy for this Assembly poll," said the AIMIM head, whose party will be contesting the state elections.

Yogi Adityanath, who began campaigning in Bihar on October 20 for the polls starting on October 28, took potshots at Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM's Owaisi, both of whom have questioned the revocation of special status to Kashmir.

"The people of the country are happy over scrapping of Article 370. But these two leaders seem to be more interested in making Pakistan happy," he had said.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 10:43 pm

tags #Asaduddin Owaisi #Bihar Assembly Election 2020 #India #Rahul Gandhi #Yogi Adityanath

