Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar elections: Yogi Adityanath terms CPI, CPI (M-L) 'new corona'; accuses RJD, Congress of siding with naxals

There can be no greater misfortune in Indian politics than the RJD-Congress's support to those who are raising slogans in premier institutes of India, with intention of breaking the country into pieces, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in rally in Bihar

Moneycontrol News
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

While attacking the Rashtriya  Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress for forming an alliance with left parties ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 21 compared the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the CPI (M-L) to novel coronavirus.

Yogi in his rally at Paliganj, Patna, said while the people of the state have won the battle against the novel coronavirus under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, they have a responsibility to stop the RJD and the Congress from spreading new corona - the CPI and the CPI (M-L), reported ANI.

The UP Chief Minister accused the RJD and the Congress of supporting those who "intend to spread terrorism, naxalism, extremism, and separatism again".

Close

"There can be no greater misfortune in Indian politics than the RJD-Congress's support to those who are raising slogans in premier institutes of India, with intention of breaking the country into pieces. They intend to spread terrorism, naxalism, extremism, and separatism again."

On October 20, the firebrand Hindutva icon said under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP has realised its old promise of abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir and making Pakistan realise that it can no longer sponsor terrorism on the Indian soil.

"Ghar mein ghus ke maarenge (will kill you in your own home)," he asserted, in an obvious reference to the Balakot air strikes.

"Modi presided over the foundation laying ceremony for the Ram temple and brought to an end misgivings whether this thorny issue that stuck out like a sore thumb for five centuries will ever be addressed squarely," Yogi said.

"Under the Modi rule, terrorism has been wiped out and 95 per cent of naxals have been dealt with. We will ensure their Ram Naam Satya Hai (elimination) by the time the Ram temples construction is complete," PTI quoted him as saying.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 05:31 pm

tags #Bihar Assembly elections #Congress #CPI #Current Affairs #Nitish Kumar #RJD #Yogi Adityanath

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.