Bihar elections: Yogi Adityanath terms CPI, CPI (M-L) 'new corona'; accuses RJD, Congress of siding with naxals

While attacking the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress for forming an alliance with left parties ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 21 compared the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the CPI (M-L) to novel coronavirus.



Bihar has a responsibility today. You have won the battle against Corona to some extent under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. But RJD & Congress want to leave CPI and CPI (M-L) amid you as a new Corona, this is no less than #COVID19: UP CM in Paliganj, Patna#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/9oiTs0tylM

— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Yogi in his rally at Paliganj, Patna, said while the people of the state have won the battle against the novel coronavirus under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, they have a responsibility to stop the RJD and the Congress from spreading new corona - the CPI and the CPI (M-L), reported ANI.

The UP Chief Minister accused the RJD and the Congress of supporting those who "intend to spread terrorism, naxalism, extremism, and separatism again".

"There can be no greater misfortune in Indian politics than the RJD-Congress's support to those who are raising slogans in premier institutes of India, with intention of breaking the country into pieces. They intend to spread terrorism, naxalism, extremism, and separatism again."

On October 20, the firebrand Hindutva icon said under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP has realised its old promise of abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir and making Pakistan realise that it can no longer sponsor terrorism on the Indian soil.

"Ghar mein ghus ke maarenge (will kill you in your own home)," he asserted, in an obvious reference to the Balakot air strikes.

"Modi presided over the foundation laying ceremony for the Ram temple and brought to an end misgivings whether this thorny issue that stuck out like a sore thumb for five centuries will ever be addressed squarely," Yogi said.

"Under the Modi rule, terrorism has been wiped out and 95 per cent of naxals have been dealt with. We will ensure their Ram Naam Satya Hai (elimination) by the time the Ram temples construction is complete," PTI quoted him as saying.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)