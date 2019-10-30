Ahead of Karnataka bypolls, why is HD Kumaraswamy flirting with BJP?

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy ruffled feathers in political circles when he said he will not let the BJP government in the state fall.

However, people in the know are not surprised. Analysts believe that Kumaraswamy’s comment is a desperate bid to save his skin and his family’s political legacy as he faces a CBI investigation into the phone-tapping and IMA scandals and an exodus of MLAs from his party, The Times of India has reported.

The comment is also a statement of intent to former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who hopes to bring the Congress to power on its own, should the BJP government fall.

When asked about his remark, Kumaraswamy told the newspaper, “The Congress wants to impose fresh elections on people at a time when thousands are reeling from flood and drought. I want the BJP government to continue in the interest of flood victims and farmers suffering from severe drought. Another election will certainly be a disaster.”

He said the BJP is neither ready to face mid-term polls, nor is it confident of winning the requisite number of seats (at least 7) in the bypolls. The former chief minister told the publication that the Congress is “hankering for power” but it cannot win a majority and form a government on its own. “The only alternative is that we extend support to the Congress to form a coalition government to prevent polls. The other option before us is to join the BJP.”

Experts believe that Kumaraswamy’s remarks also intend to send a message to those party members who are threatening to switch sides – 15-odd MLAs and 11 MLCs are reportedly planning to join either Congress or BJP.

MLC Basavaraj Horatti, who is leading the rebellion in the JD(S) camp, told the newspaper that many legislators were overlooked in the JD(S)-Congress government (which fell earlier this year); and that they are prepared to “wait and watch” with Kumaraswamy indicating the possibility of a new alliance. Horatti said the dissidents will meet on October 30, before relaying their grievances to party supremo HD Deve Gowda.

Kumaraswamy’s comments are also being seen as extending an olive branch to the BJP, as he is looking at a CBI investigation in the IMA Ponzi scheme and the telephone tapping case. However, he insisted that he is not afraid to face the cases.