Twitter to govt: Blocking accounts against Indian law, and our principles of defending freedom of expression

The response comes amidst Twitter’s ongoing tussle with the government over blocking of some accounts related to farmers’ protest.

Gulam Jeelani
February 10, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

Twitter, on February 10, said that it had not taken any action on news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians - as directed by the government of India - in keeping with the microblogging site’s principles of defending protected speech and freedom of expression.

The response comes amidst Twitter’s ongoing tussle with the government over blocking of some accounts related to farmers’ protest.

“Because we do not believe that the actions we have been directed to take are consistent with Indian law, and, in keeping with our principles of defending protected speech and freedom of expression, we have not taken any action on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians," the social media site said in its response published on its blog.

"To do so, we believe, would violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law. We informed MeitY of our enforcement actions today, February 10, 2021,”

Twitter said on February 8 that it was cooperating with the Centre which had earlier warned the microblogging site of penal action for not taking down accounts and tweets which posed threat to law and order in the country.

Close

The social media giant said it was concerned about the safety of its employees and had reached out to Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for a formal dialogue.

But, government sources say that Prasad has turned down Twitter’s request for a meeting. Instead, sources said, the ministry’s secretary will lead the talks with the social media firm from the government site. The secretary is expected to meet vice president of Twitter’s Global Policy through a video conference.

Twitter is likely to convey its internal policy on implementation of valid government orders for blocking content and accounts.
Gulam Jeelani is a journalist with over 11 years of reporting experience. Based in New Delhi, he covers politics and governance for Moneycontrol.
first published: Feb 10, 2021 10:20 am

