MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Government asks Twitter to ‘withhold’ accounts for hateful tweets on farmers' protest

The crackdown, sources said, was done based on orders issued by the Centre asking Twitter to withhold as many as 250 URLs who were running a particular hashtag about farmers' protests

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 05:27 PM IST
Social media companies (Image Source: Reuters)

Social media companies (Image Source: Reuters)


Twitter on February 1 “withheld” multiple accounts on its social media platform, including many linked with the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi borders against the new contentious central farm laws.

The crackdown, sources said, was done based on orders issued by the Centre asking Twitter to withhold as many as 250 URLs who were running a particular hashtag about farmers' protests.

Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) had directed Twitter to block these URLs which were using a particular hashtag and making fake and provocative tweets on January 30, news agency ANI quoted sources. “This was done on the request of MHA and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation,” it said.

Among the accounts withheld is farmers’ collective Kisan Ekta Morcha and farmers’ union BKU Ekta Urgahan both having followers in thousands. Also, several other individuals and organisational accounts, including one of a media outlet, were also withheld.

Among the individuals whose accounts have been withheld include that of actor Sushant Singh, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati to name a few.  Officials said that   Shashi Shekhar Vempati’s account was blocked by a mistake and will be restored soon.

Close

Related stories

According to Twitter, when an account is “withheld” it means the social media platform “was compelled to withhold the entire account specified (e.g, @username) in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order”.

The development comes in the wake of violence in Delhi on Republic Day on January 26 during a tractor parade of farmers protesting the new agriculture laws which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to over a hundred people, including police personnel.

The Delhi Police is probing the Republic Day violence wherein it has lodged multiple FIRs and booked, among others, several farmer leaders leading the protests at the national capital's borders for two months now.

The government has also put in place suspension of internet services at the three border points and their adjoining areas since January 29.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Farm laws #Farmers protest #MSP #Republic Day
first published: Feb 1, 2021 05:27 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.