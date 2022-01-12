2022 Uttar Pradesh polls | Arrest warrant issued against Swami Prasad Maurya over 2014 speech

Image: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh

A day after resigning from the Yogi Adityanath-led government, an arrest warrant has been issued against Swami Prasad Maurya over a hate speech he allegedly made in 2014.

The warrant has been issued by a court in Sultanpur.

Maurya was earlier asked to appear before the court. However, he did not show up and now has been ordered to present himself before January 24, NDTV has reported.

In 2014, Maurya was part of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) when he had allegedly spoken about some Hindu deities. He resigned from the party in 2016 and joined the BJP.

"Goddess Gauri or Lord Ganesha should not be worshipped during weddings. It is a conspiracy by the upper caste-dominated system to mislead and enslave Dalits and backward castes," Maurya had reportedly said at an event.

A popular non-Yadav OBC face of UP politics, Maurya resigned from his post in the Yogi Adityanath government on January 11 ahead of state assembly elections. Maurya also met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav but said he will announce his future course of action soon.

He announced his resignation from the post on Twitter by accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of neglecting Dalits, backwards and farmers. Soon after his resignation, BJP Tindwari MLA Brajesh Prajapati, Tilhar MLA Roshan Lal Varma and Bilhaur MLA Bhagwati Sagar also announced that they are leaving the party in support of Maurya.

Maurya had switched to the BJP from Bahujan Samaj Party months ahead of the 2017 assembly elections accusing party chief Mayawati of corruption and seat “auction".