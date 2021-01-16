MARKET NEWS

Wuhan a year later | Life gradually returning to normal at China's COVID-19 epicentre

Face masks aside, people are going about their daily life pretty much as normal in the Chinese city that was first hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a remarkable turnaround for the 11 million residents of Wuhan, a city devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. The commercial hub on the mighty Yangtze River spent 76 days in lockdown last year, from January to April.

January 16, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST
Couples go on dates, families dine out at restaurants, shoppers flock to stores. Face masks aside, people are going about their daily life pretty much as normal in the Chinese city that was first hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: AP)
A resident wearing a mask past by a mural depicting idyllic home life in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on January 15. (Image: AP)
It's a remarkable turnaround for the 11 million residents of Wuhan, a city devastated by the coronavirus. The commercial hub on the mighty Yangtze River spent 76 days in lockdown last year, from January to April. (Image: AP)
Overwhelmed hospitals sent the less seriously ill home, where they infected others. More than 3,800 people died, accounting for nearly 90 percent of the official coronavirus deaths in mainland China. (Image: AP)
Children rings a bell as they visit the iconic Yellow Crane Tower, a popular tourist site in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on January 15. (Image: AP)
Today, some residents marvel that what was once considered the most dangerous place because of the pandemic may now be one of the safest. Bundled up against the winter cold, they walk briskly down a pedestrian-only shopping street that was a ghost town at the height of the outbreak. (Image: AP)
Authorities remain on guard ahead of next month’s Lunar New Year holiday, when Chinese typically return to their hometowns for family gatherings. Even a World Health Organization team, which arrived from overseas this week to investigate the origins of the virus, is being made to quarantine for 14 days. (Image: AP)
Workers wearing masks at a jewelry shop waits for customers in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on January 14. (Image: AP)
