Tom Tom index 2020 | These 10 cities have the worst traffic congestion in the world; Check where Delhi, Mumbai stand

Tom Tom has released its 2020 Traffic Index, covering 416 cities across 57 countries on six continents. While the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc around the world last year and brought traffic and daily life to a halt, many cities remained quite congested. The report ranks cities from most to the least congested, powered by the real traffic data, reflecting all the changes on our roads in 2020. Three Indian cities are on the top-10 list with the worst traffic congestion. Check out which are the ten cities with the highest average traffic congestion in the world. (Image: PTI)