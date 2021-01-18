MARKET NEWS

Tom Tom index 2020 | These 10 cities have the worst traffic congestion in the world; Check where Delhi, Mumbai stand

Tom Tom has released its 2020 Traffic Index, covering 416 cities across 57 countries on six continents. The index ranks cities from most to the least congested, powered by the real traffic data, reflecting all the changes on our roads.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 05:31 PM IST
Tom Tom has released its 2020 Traffic Index, covering 416 cities across 57 countries on 6 continents. In the year when coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc around the world, increasing traffic congestion were brought to an abrupt halt. The report ranks cities from most to the least congested, powered by the real traffic data reflecting all the changes on our roads in 2020. The TomTom Traffic Index has named three Indian cities in the top-10 list of cities with the worst traffic congestion worldwide. Check out which ten cities with the highest average traffic congestion levels in the world in the year 2020. (Image: PTI)
No 10 | Bangkok, Thailand | Traffic congestion level: 44 percent (Image: Reuters)
No 9 | Novosibirsk, Russia | Traffic congestion level: 45 percent (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
No 8 | New Delhi, India | Traffic congestion level: 47 percent (Image: PTI)
No 7 | Kyiv, Ukraine | Traffic congestion level: 51 percent (Image: Reuters)
No 6 | Bengaluru, India | Traffic congestion level: 51 percent (Image: Reuters)
No 5 | Istanbul, Turkey | Traffic congestion level: 51 percent (Image: Reuters)
No 4 | Manila, Philippines | Traffic congestion: 53 percent (Image: Reuters)
No 3 | Bogota, Columbia | Traffic congestion: 53 percent (Image: Reuters)
No 2 | Mumbai, India | Traffic congestion: 53 percent (Image: Reuters)
No 1 | Moscow, Russia | Traffic congestion: 54 percent (Image: Reuters)
#coronavirus #India #Slideshow #traffic congestion #World News
first published: Jan 18, 2021 05:31 pm

