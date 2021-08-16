MARKET NEWS

Taliban Capture Afghanistan | Who are the Taliban and what their return means for Afghanistan

Who runs the Taliban and how did the extremist militant group rise to power? Here's everything you need to know.

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
The Taliban is the Islamic militant group that ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 until being toppled by US forces. The group sheltered Osama bin Laden as he planned the 9/11 US attacks. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Taliban emerged in early 1900s in Pashtun areas straddling Pakistan and Afghanistan, spread to a large part of south-western Afghanistan. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Taliban appeared on the scene following the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan. Only three countries recognized the Taliban when they were in power in Afghanistan: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Pakistan. (Image: News18 Creative)
Supreme leaders who run the militant group. (Image: News18 Creative)
Afghans fear the return of extremist rule under the Taliban’s interpretation of Sharia. Grim developments are already being reported in parts of Afghanistan. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Taliban army is bigger than armies of many countries. Strength of the Taliban is up to 85,000 (an unknown number of ghost soldiers) full times fighters. (Image: News18 Creative)
