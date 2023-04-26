Sudan Crisis: All about what is happening in the country | In Pics

1/8 Sudan is one of the largest countries in Africa. It is also one of the poorest countries in the world.

2/8 The clashes are between the country’s army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

3/8 The main disagreement is on the proposed move towards civilian rule and the plans to include the RSF in to the army.

4/8 The RSF grew out of, and is primarily composed of, the Janjaweed militias which were used by the government of Sudan to stifle a rebellion in the Darfur region in the early 2000s.

5/8 The Sudanese army and the RSF weren’t always involved in this power struggle; until a few years ago they were allies.

6/8 In 2022, a framework deal to put power back in the hands of civilians was agreed. Tensions increased over the demand for the RSF’s integration into the Sudanese military.

7/8 In April 2023, Dagalo mobilized the RSF against al-Burhan’s government. The fighting broke out in Sudan’s capital on April 15 and quickly escalated to other parts of the country.