Sudan Crisis: All about what is happening in the country | In Pics
A rivalry between Sudan’s two top generals has engulfed Sudan in warfare. The fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's forces and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on April 15 over a dispute on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army. The move was a key condition for a deal aimed at restoring Sudan's democratic transition after the military toppled former leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 following mass citizen protests. The two men had joined forces to oust a civilian government installed after Bashir's downfall, before turning on each other