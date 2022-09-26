English
    Russia supports India, Brazil for permanent membership in UNSC; here’s what you need to know

    Russia has voiced its support for India and Brazil as “worthy candidates” for permanent membership in the UN Security Council. A look at what the UNSC is and why India wants a permanent seat at the table.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 26, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST
    Russia has voiced its support for India and Brazil as "worthy candidates" for permanent membership in the UN Security Council. A look at what the UNSC is and why India wants a permanent seat at the table. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Russia has voiced its support for India and Brazil as “worthy candidates” for permanent membership in the UN Security Council. A look at what the UNSC is and why India wants a permanent seat at the table. (Image: News18 Creative)
    United Nations Security Council is one of the six main organs of the United Nations. It's primarily responsible to maintain international peace and security. (Image: News18 Creative)
    United Nations Security Council is one of the six main organs of the United Nations. It’s primarily responsible to maintain international peace and security. (Image: News18 Creative)
    According to UN rules, the General Assembly elects five non-permanent members each year, the members have to bag two-thirds majority to qualify for the seat. (Image: News18 Creative)
    According to UN rules, the General Assembly elects five non-permanent members each year, the members have to bag two-thirds majority to qualify for the seat. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In June 2022, Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland were elected to the UN Security Council as non-permanent members for the 2023-2024 term. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In June 2022, Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland were elected to the UN Security Council as non-permanent members for the 2023-2024 term. (Image: News18 Creative)
    India has been elected as a non-permanent member of UNSC on eight occasions. (Image: News18 Creative)
    India has been elected as a non-permanent member of UNSC on eight occasions. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Beyond permanency itself, the veto power is the UN Charter's most significant distinction between permanent and non-permanent members. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Beyond permanency itself, the veto power is the UN Charter’s most significant distinction between permanent and non-permanent members. (Image: News18 Creative)
    India had previously stated that it is to accept a permanent Security Council seat without using a veto for the first 15 years. (Image: News18 Creative)
    India had previously stated that it is to accept a permanent Security Council seat without using a veto for the first 15 years. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Russia #S Jaishankar #Slideshow #UNSC #UNSC meeting #World News
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 05:57 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.