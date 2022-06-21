English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    Revellers celebrate Summer Solstice at Stonehenge after two-year COVID-induced hiatus

    Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England on June 21. The festival, which dates back thousands of years, marks the longest day of the year when the sun is at its maximum elevation.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST
    The sun rose over Stonehenge in the United Kingdom on June 21 where people had gathered to celebrate the summer solstice. (Image: AP)
    The sun rose over Stonehenge in the United Kingdom on June 21 where people had gathered to celebrate the summer solstice. (Image: AP)
    Large numbers came to ancient stone circle to mark the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year. After two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stonehenge reopened on June 20 for the Summer Solstice celebrations. (Image: AP)
    Large numbers came to the ancient stone circle to mark the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year. After two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stonehenge reopened on June 20 for the Summer Solstice celebrations. (Image: AP)
    The sun begins to rise above the stones as people gather at sunrise to take part in the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England. (Image: AP)
    The sun begins to rise above the stones as people gather at sunrise to take part in the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England. (Image: AP)
    Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England on June 21, in a festival, which dates back thousands of years, celebrating the longest day of the year when the sun is at its maximum elevation. (Image: AFP)
    Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England on June 21, in a festival, which dates back thousands of years, celebrating the longest day of the year when the sun is at its maximum elevation. (Image: AFP)
    The stone monument -- carved and constructed at a time when there were no metal tools -- symbolises Britain's semi-mythical pre-historic period, and has spawned countless legends. (Image: AFP) (With inputs from AP and AFP)
    The stone monument -- carved and constructed at a time when there were no metal tools -- symbolises Britain's semi-mythical pre-historic period, and has spawned countless legends. (Image: AFP) (With inputs from AP and AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Slideshow #summer solstice #summer solstice 2022 #World News
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 03:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.