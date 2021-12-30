Pictures of the year: Natural Disasters occurred in 2021

The Dixie Fire, now over 200,000 acres, burns at night in Taylorsville, California, U.S., July 27. (Image: Reuters)

Theophilus Charles, 70, sits inside his house which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana, U.S., August 30. (Image: Reuters)

People board a ferry during evacuation as a wildfire burns in the village of Limni, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 6. (Image: Reuters)

Flooding resulting from a severe weather event with prolonged rains is seen at the Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney in Wisemans Ferry, Australia, March 25. (Image: Reuters)

Lava is seen through the window of a kitchen from El Paso following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 28. (Image: Reuters)

Kathy Poss (R) salvages items from Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, U.S., March 26. (Image: Reuters)

Firefighters spray water from a fire train to hot spots along the tracks over Rock Creek Bridge as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, U.S., July 15. (Image: Reuters)

A woman carries an elderly woman as they make their way through floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 23. (Image: Reuters)

People watch an excavator removing rubble from the site of a collapsed hotel after Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake, in Les Cayes, Haiti August 16. (Image: Reuters)