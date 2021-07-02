Philippines on alert after Taal volcano eruption; mass evacuation process underway

Thousands of people were being evacuated from villages around a rumbling volcano near the Philippine capital Manila on July 2 after eruption sent steam and rock fragments hundreds of metres into the sky. (Image: AFP)

The alert was raised to three on a five-level scale after Taal Volcano blasted a dark gray plume into the sky on July 1. The five-minute steam- and gas-driven explosion was followed by four smaller emissions but the volcano was generally calm on July 2, volcanologists said. (Image: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Department of Science and Technology via AP)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology agency asked people to stay away from a small island in a scenic lake where Taal sits and is considered a permanent danger zone along with a number of nearby lakeside villages in Batangas province south of Manila. (Image: AP)

The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. A long-dormant volcano, Mount Pinatubo, blew its top north of Manila in 1991 in one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing hundreds of people. (Image: AP)

Last year eruption in Taal displaced hundreds of thousands of people and briefly closed Manila's international airport. (Image: AP)

The pre-emptive evacuations began late on July 1 from five high-risk villages in the lakeside towns of Laurel and Agoncillo. Officials said they faced another dilemma of ensuring emergency shelters will not turn into epicenters of COVID-19 infections. (Image: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Department of Science and Technology via AP)

More than 14,000 people may have to be moved temporarily away from the volcano, said Mark Timbal, a spokesman for the government’s disaster-response agency. Most evacuation camps have set up isolation areas in case anyone began showing COVID-19 symptoms. (Image: AP)