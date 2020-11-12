Indian captain Virat Kohli to take paternity leave after first test; a look at countries that offer paid leave to fathers

Ever since the news for Kohli’s paternity leave has come out, the trolls are not missing a chance to question him for his decision to leave Test matches to be with him his family on the special moment. Just like maternity leave, paternity leave allows new-dads to take time off from work to be with his family on the birth of his new born.
Indian captain and soon-to-be-dad Virat Kohli will return to India after the first Test against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) granted paternity leave to Kohli. The Indian skipper would come back to India for the birth of his and wife Anushka Sharma’s first child. Ever since the news for Kohli’s paternity leave has come out, the trolls are not missing a chance to question him for his decision to leave Test matches to be with him his family on the special moment. Just like maternity leave, paternity leave allows new-dads to take time off from work to be with family on the birth of his new born. (Image: Twitter @AnushkaSharma)
There are many generous countries who give paid leave for fathers to spend time with their new born. According to a report by Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), the average length of paid leaves reserved for father among its members is 8.1 weeks. Let’s take a look at some of the countries where paternity leave is allowed and its duration.
Japan | Paternity leave: 52 weeks | Japan by far offers the most generous father-specific paid entitlement in the OECD. Parents are not only entitled to be paid by the employer, but are also eligible for government benefits. However, only 5 percent of fathers who were eligible took paternity leaves in 2017. (Image: GettyImages)
Spain | Paternity leave: 12 weeks | The government has increased the paid leaves for fathers this year. Fathers are now allowed to take 12 weeks paternity leaves for their newborns at 100 percent paid salary. The Spanish government has mandated 4 uninterrupted weeks of paternity leaves to be given to father immediately after childbirth. Fathers can take the other 8 weeks anytime during the child’s first year. (Image: GettyImages)
India | Paternity leave: 15 days | Central government employees who fall under the All India and Central Civil Services Rules, are allowed to take 15 days paid paternity leave.
Canada | Paternity leave: 5-8 weeks | Fathers are entitled to non-transferrable 5-8 weeks of leave during the childbirth but only when they choose to share the parental leave. Parents get two options to choose between for parental benefits; paid leave at 55 percent average insured earning for 35 weeks, or at 33 percent for 61 weeks. (Image: canadaabroad.com)
United States | Paternity leaves: 0 weeks | In US, California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, Washington, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Oregon – and the District of Columbia, have passed their own laws for paid family leave. In rest of US, paternity paid leaves are not offered but fathers have access to unpaid paternity leave for their newborns.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 08:29 pm