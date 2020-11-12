PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian captain Virat Kohli to take paternity leave after first test; a look at countries that offer paid leave to fathers

Ever since the news for Kohli’s paternity leave has come out, the trolls are not missing a chance to question him for his decision to leave Test matches to be with him his family on the special moment. Just like maternity leave, paternity leave allows new-dads to take time off from work to be with his family on the birth of his new born.

Priyanka Roshan
Indian captain and soon-to-be-dad Virat Kohli will return to India after the first Test against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) granted paternity leave to Kohli. The Indian skipper would come back to India for the birth of his and wife Anushka Sharma’s first child. Ever since the news for Kohli’s paternity leave has come out, the trolls are not missing a chance to question him for his decision to leave Test matches to be with him his family on the special moment. Just like maternity leave, paternity leave allows new-dads to take time off from work to be with his family on the birth of his new born. (Image: Twitter @AnushkaSharma)

Indian captain and soon-to-be-dad Virat Kohli will return to India after the first Test against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) granted paternity leave to Kohli. The Indian skipper would come back to India for the birth of his and wife Anushka Sharma’s first child. Ever since the news for Kohli’s paternity leave has come out, the trolls are not missing a chance to question him for his decision to leave Test matches to be with him his family on the special moment. Just like maternity leave, paternity leave allows new-dads to take time off from work to be with family on the birth of his new born. (Image: Twitter @AnushkaSharma)

There are many generous countries who give paid leave for fathers to spend time with their new born. According to a report by Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), the average length of paid leaves reserved for father among its members is 8.1 weeks. Let’s take a look at some of the countries where paternity leave is allowed and its duration.

There are many generous countries who give paid leave for fathers to spend time with their new born. According to a report by Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), the average length of paid leaves reserved for father among its members is 8.1 weeks. Let’s take a look at some of the countries where paternity leave is allowed and its duration.

Japan | Paternity leave: 52 weeks | Japan is by far the most generous paid father-specific entitlement in the OECD. Parents are not guaranteed pay from their employer, but are eligible for government benefits. However, only 5 percent of father who were eligible took paternity leaves in 2017. (ImageL GettyImages)

Japan | Paternity leave: 52 weeks | Japan by far offers the most generous father-specific paid entitlement in the OECD. Parents are not only entitled to be paid by the employer, but are also eligible for government benefits. However, only 5 percent of fathers who were eligible took paternity leaves in 2017. (Image: GettyImages)

Spain | Paternity leave: 12weeks total | The government has increased the paid leaves for fathers this year. Fathers are now allowed to take 12 weeks paternity leaves for their newborns at 100 percent paid salary. From now mandatory 4 uninterrupted weeks of paternity leaves to be given to father immediately after childbirth. Father can take the other 8 weeks anytime during the child’s first year. (Image: GettyImages)

Spain | Paternity leave: 12 weeks | The government has increased the paid leaves for fathers this year. Fathers are now allowed to take 12 weeks paternity leaves for their newborns at 100 percent paid salary. The Spanish government has mandated 4 uninterrupted weeks of paternity leaves to be given to father immediately after childbirth. Fathers can take the other 8 weeks anytime during the child’s first year. (Image: GettyImages)

India | Paternity leave: 15 days | Central government employees who fall under the All India and Central Civil Services Rules, are allowed to take 15 days paid paternity leave.

India | Paternity leave: 15 days | Central government employees who fall under the All India and Central Civil Services Rules, are allowed to take 15 days paid paternity leave.

Canada | Paternity leave: 5-8 weeks | Father and other parents are entitled to non-transferrable 5-8 weeks of leave during the childbirth but only when they choose to share the parental leave. Parents gets the 2 option to choose between for parental benefits; paid leave at 55 percent average insured earning for 35 weeks, or at 33 percent for 61 weeks. (Image: canadaabroad.com)

Canada | Paternity leave: 5-8 weeks | Fathers are entitled to non-transferrable 5-8 weeks of leave during the childbirth but only when they choose to share the parental leave. Parents get two options to choose between for parental benefits; paid leave at 55 percent average insured earning for 35 weeks, or at 33 percent for 61 weeks. (Image: canadaabroad.com)

United States | Paternity leaves: 0 weeks | In US, California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, Washington, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Oregon – and the District of Columbia, have passed their own laws for paid family leave. In rest of US, paternity paid leaves are not offered but fathers have access to unpaid paternity leave for their newborns.

United States | Paternity leaves: 0 weeks | In US, California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, Washington, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Oregon – and the District of Columbia, have passed their own laws for paid family leave. In rest of US, paternity paid leaves are not offered but fathers have access to unpaid paternity leave for their newborns.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 08:29 pm

tags #Anushka Sharma #Indian cricketer Virat Kohli #paternity leave #Slideshow #Virat Kohli

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.