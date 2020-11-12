Indian captain Virat Kohli to take paternity leave after first test; a look at countries that offer paid leave to fathers

Indian captain and soon-to-be-dad Virat Kohli will return to India after the first Test against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) granted paternity leave to Kohli. The Indian skipper would come back to India for the birth of his and wife Anushka Sharma’s first child. Ever since the news for Kohli’s paternity leave has come out, the trolls are not missing a chance to question him for his decision to leave Test matches to be with him his family on the special moment. Just like maternity leave, paternity leave allows new-dads to take time off from work to be with family on the birth of his new born. (Image: Twitter @AnushkaSharma)