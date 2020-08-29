In pics | World this week: Shinzo Abe's resignation, Donald Trump's reelection speech and more

Here are some of the most compelling images from around the world this week. AFP US President Donald Trump gestures after he delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington DC on August 27. Image:Brendan Smialowski / AFP) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen on a large screen during a live press conference in Tokyo on August 28. Abe announced on August 28, 2020 he will resign over health problems, in a bombshell development that kicks off a leadership contest in the world's third-largest economy. (Image: Philip FONG / AFP) The unveiling of the statue of women's rights pioneers Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth is seen in Central Park in New York on August 26, marking the park's first statue of real-life women. (Image: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) A woman wearing a face mask looks at the nishiki-goi carp fish in a display aquarium titled "Earth Aquarium" during a press preview of the 2020 Art Aquarium exhibition of 30,000 goldfish in Tokyo on August 27. (Image: Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) Demonstrators march through the city during a protest in New York August 24 against the shooting of Jacob Blake who shot in the back multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, prompting community protests. A video showing Wisconsin police shooting a black man in the back in front of his children sparked outrage across the United States on Monday, with officials calling in the national guard as they girded for a second night of violent protests. (Image: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) Large waves crash over the harbour wall and Newhaven Lighthouse on the south coast of England on August 25. Wind gusts of 70mph are expected as Storm Francis brings rain and high winds to the country. (Image: GLYN KIRK / AFP) Orthodox Jewish yeshiva (religious school) students study separated by plastic cells set up amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, on August 25 in the southern Israeli city of Sdreot. Israel has over 92,000 COVID-19 cases to its nine million population, with fewer than 700 deaths. (Image:MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP) A boy sits in a auto-rickshaw in a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on August 25. (Image: Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) Health workers wearing Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) use a fingertip pulse oximeter and check the body temperature of a fisherwoman inside the Dharavi slum during a door-to-door COVID-19 coronavirus screening in Mumbai on August 24. India's confirmed coronavirus cases crossed the three million mark on August 23 with nearly 70,000 new infections, as the disease continues to surge in the world's second most-populous nation. (Image: AFP) An Israeli woman wearing a protective mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic, holds a placard as she takes part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv on August 23, to denounce sexual violence against women following the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in a Red Sea resort. Police said 11 suspects, including nine minors and a woman said to be the manager of the hotel in which the alleged rape took place, had been arrested in connection with the affair so far as part of an "ongoing investigation". (Image: JACK GUEZ / AFP) First Published on Aug 29, 2020 03:48 pm