In Pics| Narendra Modi's State Visit to US : Plan and Agenda

1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi left from Delhi on June 20 for his first state visit to the United States. Despite the fact that Modi has travelled to the United States frequently—most recently for a three-day trip in September 2021, during which he met with Biden in private—this will be the first occasion when the Prime Minister's journey will be regarded as the highest rated visit in accordance with diplomatic tradition. (Image: ANI)

2/5 This visit is seen as a turning moment in bilateral ties, with increased defence industry cooperation and high technology transfer taking centre stage. (Image: Reuters)

3/5 On June 21, PM Modi will observe the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, where his trip will begin. (Image: Reuters)

4/5 The PM will then go to Washington, DC, where he will meet President Biden to continue their high-level negotiations and be given a formal welcome at the White House on June 22. The same evening, a state banquet honouring PM Modi will be hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). On June 22, the PM will also address a joint session of the US Congress. (Image: Reuters)