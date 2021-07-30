MARKET NEWS

In Pics | List of new entrants in UNESCO World Heritage List

UNESCO has announced some new entrants, including two sites from India, to World Heritage List. Take a look...

Moneycontrol News
July 30, 2021 / 05:51 PM IST
Dholavira | The first site of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation in India to get the tag. It was a commercial and manufacturing hub for about 1,500 years before its decline around 1500 BC. The site is remarkable for its planning and architecture. Some marvels include: remains of a water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, open air stadiums, special burial structures. (Image: News18 Creative)
Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple | Decorated beams and pillars of carved granite and dolerite with a distinctive and pyramidal Vimana (horizontally stepped tower) made of lightweight porous bricks, so-called ‘floating bricks’, which reduced the weight of the roof structures. (Image: News18 Creative)
Quanzhou | The serial properties include the 11th century AD Qingjing Mosque (one of the earliest Islamic edifices in China), Islamic tombs, and a wide range of archaeological remains. (Image: News18 Creative)
Trans-Iranian Railway | The railway is notable for its scale and the engineering work it required to overcome steep routes and other difficulties. It crosses two mountain ranges, rivers, highlands, forests and plains, and four different climatic areas. (Image: News18 Creative)
Paseo del Prado and Buen Retiro | The tree-lined Paseo del Prado avenue features major fountains, and is home to prominent buildings such as the Prado museum; while the adjoining Buen Retiro is one of the city’s most visited attractions. (Image: News18 Creative)
A list of new entrants added in July 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
#UNESCO #UNESCO world heritage list #UNESCO world heritage site #world heritage sites #World News
first published: Jul 30, 2021 05:51 pm

