In pics | Inside NASA's simulated Martian habitat: This is where a four-person Mars crew will live

1/15 NASA plans to send astronauts to Mars sometime in the 2030s, but before take-off, the space agency will observe the effects of a four-person crew staying in a simulated Mars habitat for about one year. NASA plans to announce the four crew members this summer. The mission is slated for sometime in the 2030s. (Image: Reuters)

2/15 A simulation of Mars at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston prepares humans for travel to the Red Planet. The crew will have a limited amount of water to drink. The crew will need to grow their own leafy greens and vegetables inside the 3D-printed habitat. Their mental health and social dynamics will also be evaluated. (Image: Reuters)

