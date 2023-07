1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 13 announced that India and France have agreed to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment mechanism and it will begin from the iconic Eiffel Tower.

2/6 During his visit to France, PM Modi said that Indian tourists in France will now be able to make payments in rupees.

3/6 UPI is India's mobile-based payment system and allows people to make round-the-clock payments through a virtual payment address created by the customer.

4/6 UPI payment eliminates the usage of a forex card or the worry of transacting in local currency. Earlier this year, UPI and Singapore's 'PayNow' signed an agreement facilitating users in either country to make cross-border transactions.

5/6 The announcement is seen as a significant development for bilateral trade and tourism, between India and France.