In pics | How Afghanistan is changing under Taliban rule

Life in Kabul has changed in the six weeks since the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital — just not all at once. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

As night fell, a woman crossed the street holding the hands of a little girl and boy, the lights of Kabul dotting across the hills behind them. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Some things that remain the same: Traffic is back to a noisy, congested snarl. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

An Afghan man sells fruit in the middle of a street in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Afghans sort second-hand clothes at the Chaman-e-Hozari Park in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Taliban fighters, some wearing new police uniforms, eat lunch at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A bird vendor drinks tea as he waits for customers in Kabul's Old City, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A woman walks past beauty salons with window decorations which have been defaced in Kabul, Afghanistan, since the Taliban gained control of Kabul, several images depicting women outside beauty salons have been removed or covered up. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A truck driver checks his phone at a parking lot in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Laborers wait in the street to be hired in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The young men still play cricket and watch traditional wrestling matches in the city’s Chaman-e-Hozari Park. Under their previous rule, the Taliban banned many sports, but so far have not done so this time. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A tire repairman chats with boys as he waits for customers on the side of a road in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Many women seemed to stay off the streets in the days after the Aug. 15 takeover, but in the weeks since, more and more are appearing back in public, some in longer coats and headscarves, some in the all-covering burqa, which has been worn traditionally by many in Afghanistan regardless of the Taliban. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Children pose for a photo as they play in a camp for internally displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

An Afghan girl working as a shoe cleaner sits in the street while men pray during Friday prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Taliban members sit in front of a mural depicting a woman behind barbed wire in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Afghan women walk through a second-hand market where many families sold their belongings before leaving the country or due to financial struggle, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Girls prepare for class at a school in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Afghan laborers work at a brick factory in Deh Sabz, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Taliban fighters enjoy a boat ride in the Qargha dam, outskirt of Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Afghan boys ride in the trunk of a car in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Cars wait in traffic as Afghans shop in a local market in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Mohammed Zakir closes the curtains of his family home, overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan, Zakir's bother, Zaki Anwari, was a 17-year-old soccer player who died after trying to board a departing US Air Force aircraft last month. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)