you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | COVID-19 fight: Nita Ambani only Indian in list of top philanthropists

US magazine Town & Country has recognised her efforts for leading the Reliance Foundation in its efforts to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
America’s leading general interest magazine recognises Nita Ambani and Reliance Foundation among the top philanthropist of 2020 who are making efforts to fight against the coronavirus crisis. The magazine featured Ambani for leading Reliance Foundation’s efforts of distributing meals and masks to frontline workers and the poor, and for setting up India’s first COVID-19 hospital. She is the only Indian that features prominent global individuals. Let’s take a look at some of the top philanthropists and their efforts. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

Nita Ambani has been named as one of the top philanthropists for COVID-19 relief efforts by US magazine Town and Country. The magazine has acknowledged her efforts for leading Reliance Foundation's efforts of distributing meals and masks to frontline workers and the poor, and for setting up India's first COVID-19 hospital. (Disclaimer: RIL is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd) (Image: Reuters)

Jose Andres | Spanish-American chef and founder of World Central Kitchen | He recently turned closed restaurants and stadiums into community kitchens and funded relief efforts through his World Central Kitchen non-profit. (Image: wck.org)
2/11

Jose Andres | Spanish-American chef and founder of World Central Kitchen | He recently turned closed restaurants and stadiums into community kitchens and funded relief efforts through World Central Kitchen. (Image: wck.org)

Nita Ambani | Chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation | The foundation has set up India’s first hospital for COVID-19 and donated $72 million to an emergency fund. (Image: Reuters)
3/11

Nita Ambani | Chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation | The foundation has set up India’s first hospital for COVID-19 and donated $72 million to an emergency fund. (Image: Reuters)

Tim Cook | CEO of Apple | The company has distributed millions face masks around the world to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus and also developing apps for symptoms tracking. (Image: Reuters)
4/11

Tim Cook | CEO of Apple | The company has distributed millions face masks around the world to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus and also developing apps for tracking symptoms. (Image: Reuters)

Oprah Winfrey | American talk show host | She donated $10 million for coronavirus relief. (Image: Forbes)
5/11

Oprah Winfrey | American talk show host | She donated $10 million for coronavirus relief acitivities. (Image: Forbes)

Bert Beveridge | Founder of Tito’s Vodka | The alcohol beverage producer company has turned their distillery into a hand-sanitizer factory to fight against the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Forbes)
6/11

Bert Beveridge | Founder of Tito’s Vodka | The alcohol beverage producer has turned its distillery into a hand-sanitizer factory as part of its COVID-19 relief activities. (Image: Forbes)

Captain Tom Moore | Former British Army Officer | The war veteran raised $40 million for UK’s National Health Services (NHS) workers in their battle against coronavirus, by taking laps of his backyard before his 100th birthday in April. (Image: Reuters)
7/11

Captain Tom Moore | Former British Army Officer | The war veteran raised $40 million for UK’s National Health Services workers by taking laps of his backyard before his 100th birthday in April. (Image: Reuters)

Ty Warner | Founder of Ty Inc. | American businessman transformed his temporarily closed Four Season Hotel New York into a safe-place for nurses, doctors and other medical personnel who are battling against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Forbes)
8/11

Ty Warner | Founder of Ty Inc. | American businessman transformed his temporarily closed Four Season Hotel New York into a safe-place for nurses, doctors and other medical personnel who are battling against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Forbes)

Magic Johnson | Former president of basketball operations of the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association | Johnson and his life insurance company provided $100 million to help finance the minority owned businesses struggling during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Reuters)
9/11

Magic Johnson | Former president of basketball operations of the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association | Johnson and his life insurance company provided $100 million to help finance the minority-owned businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Reuters)

James Dyson | Founder of Dyson Ltd. | British inventor and industrial designer has designed ventilator to fulfil the shortage of ventilators in UK for treating severe coronavirus cases. He spent $20 million to build 15,000 units. (Image: dyson.co.za)
10/11

James Dyson | Founder of Dyson Ltd. | British inventor and industrial designer has designed ventilator to fulfil the shortage of ventilators in UK for treating severe coronavirus cases. He spent $20 million to build 15,000 units. (Image: dyson.co.za)

Leonardo DiCaprio joined with Apple and Laurene Powell Jobs to raise $15 million food fund for coronavirus relief. (Image: Reuters)
11/11

Leonardo DiCaprio joined hands with Apple and Laurene Powell Jobs to raise $15 million for coronavirus relief acitivities. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 07:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus relief #Mukesh Ambani #Nita Ambani #philanthropists #Reliance Foundation #Slideshow

