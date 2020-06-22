In Pics | COVID-19 fight: Nita Ambani only Indian in list of top philanthropists

Nita Ambani has been named as one of the top philanthropists for COVID-19 relief efforts by US magazine Town and Country. among the top philanthropist of 2020 who are making efforts to fight against the coronavirus crisis. The magazine has acknowledged her efforts for leading Reliance Foundation’s efforts of distributing meals and masks to frontline workers and the poor, and for setting up India’s first COVID-19 hospital. Here we take a look at others who made it to the list. (Disclaimer: RIL is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd) (Image: Reuters)