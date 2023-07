1/5 Scuba divers use hand trowels to pick up emerald green seagrass shoots complete with roots from a rich underwater meadow off the coast of Kiel in northern Germany, delicately shaking off the dirt before depositing them in yellow bags. They are doing this as a part of a new project that educates local communities to restore seagrass meadows in the Baltic Sea, in the hope that this might aid in combating climate change. (Image: Reuters)

2/5 While there are numerous programmes to restore plants around the world, the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research's SeaStore Seagrass Restoration Project in Kiel is one of the first to aim to empower citizens to do so on their own. During the weekend course in July, seven divers, and some land volunteers planted over 2,500 plants. (Image: Reuters)

3/5 To accelerate planting, a GEOMAR researcher created a course that included both an online presentation and hands-on training. Sea Shepherd, a maritime conservation organisation, brought together the initial batch of volunteers as well as gear, food, shelter, and permits. (Image: Reuters)

4/5 Back on land, they store the shoots in big cooling boxes before replanting them in circles the next day in a barren location further north. One diver holds a line, while the other swims around him and navigates the murky waters. (Image: Reuters)