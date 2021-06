Gracce Kelly Flores, a 12-year-old boxer who goes by the nickname Hands of Stone, runs during her daily boxing workout as she trains under the coaching of her father in Palca, Bolivia, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Gracce Kelly Flores is helped by her father to put bandages on her hand before starting her boxing training in Palca, Bolivia. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Gracce Kelly Flores leaves home under the watch of her mother for a run as part of her daily boxing workout in Palca, Bolivia. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Gracce Kelly Flores does her daily boxing workout as she trains with her father Alberto Flores in Palca, Bolivia. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

A Bolivian flag hangs behind the boxing medals of Gracce Kelly Flores at her home in Palca, Bolivia. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)