From New Delhi to Jakarta, the most stunning images from Asia this week

People wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a community health center in Tangerang outside Jakarta, Indonesia, October 28. Indonesians are looking ahead warily toward the upcoming holiday travel season, anxious for critical tourist spending but at the same time worried that an influx of millions of visitors could lead to a new coronavirus wave just as the pandemic seems to be getting better. (Image: AP)

People watch the sun rise at the Sanur Beach in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, October 28. Indonesians are looking ahead warily toward the upcoming holiday travel season, anxious for critical tourist spending but at the same time worried that an influx of millions of visitors could lead to a new coronavirus wave just as the pandemic seems to be getting better. (Image: AP)

Workers wearing face masks and shields to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wait for visitors outside a museum in Beijing, October 28. (Image: AP)

An Indian school girl playfully walks above roadside parapets as she returns home with her mother in Umwang village, along the Assam-Meghalaya state border, India, October 27. (Image: AP)

Commuters walk past smoke from fumigation in a densely populated area in New Delhi, India, October 27. Delhi has reported hundreds of dengue cases, with more than 200 fresh cases in the last week, according to a civic report on vector-borne diseases released on October 25. (Image: AP)

A pregnant woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus uses her smartphone as she sunbathes next to the steel frames at a construction site in Beijing, October 27. (Image: AP)

Japan's former Princess Mako, right, the elder daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and her husband Kei Komuro, look at each other during a press conference to announce their marriage at a hotel in Tokyo, Japan, October 26. Former Princess Mako married the commoner and lost her royal status Tuesday in a union that has split public opinion after a three-year delay caused by a financial dispute involving her new mother-in-law. (Image: AP)

Chinese paramilitary police wearing goggles and face masks march in formation at the Yanqing National Sliding Center during an IBSF sanctioned race, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, October 25. A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. The spread of the delta variant by travellers and tour groups is of particular concern ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Overseas spectators already are banned, and participants will have to stay in a bubble separating them from people outside. (Image: AP)

An Indian Hindu married woman offers prayers during Karva Chauth festival in Jammu, India, October 24. Hindu married women decorate their hands with henna, wear colorful bangles and observe a fast to pray for the longevity and well-being of their husbands during this festival. (Image: AP)

This photo released by Xinhua News Agency shows an aerial view of residents lining up to receive a swab for the coronavirus test during a mass testing in Xingqing District of Yinchuan in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, October 23. (Image: AP)