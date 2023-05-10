Everything you should know about the Islamic State terror group: In Pics

1/6 Islamic State (IS) is a Sunni extremist group which formed as an Al-Qaeda affiliate group in Iraq and Syria in 1999. The terrorist organization exploited the conflict in Syria and sectarian tensions in Iraq to entrench itself in both countries. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/6 IS, including its affiliate groups, were the deadliest terror group of 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/6 Islamic State is one of the four deadliest terrorist groups in 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/6 In many regions, including Iraq and Syria, the group has taken advantage of political instability and local grievances as a means of recruiting followers. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/6 In 2022, IS attacks occurred in five of nine regions: South Asia, MENA, Sub-Saharan Africa, Russia and Eurasia, and Asia-Pacific. (Image: News18 Creative)