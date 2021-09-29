MARKET NEWS

World

China shows military planes at Zhuhai air show

The military's “August 1st” Aerobatic Team streamed red, blue and yellow smoke trails across the skies as its planes flew in formation at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition.

Associated Press
September 29, 2021 / 06:22 PM IST
Visitors to China's major air show are getting a closeup look at the nation's latest military aircraft at the six-day event that runs through September 26 in southern China's Guangdong province. (Image: AP)
The military's “August 1st” Aerobatic Team streamed red, blue and yellow smoke trails across the skies as its planes flew in formation at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. The annual show in Zhuhai was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: AP)
On the ground, visitors swarmed around the J-16D electronic warfare plane, a military attack helicopter and the hulking Y-20A transport aircraft. (Image: AP)
A military guide briefs invited guests on details of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's large transport aircraft the Y-20A during 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. (Image: AP)
The ruling Communist Party is pouring money into developing fighter jets, stealth technology, drones and other hardware for its military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, as it presses claims to disputed seas and other territory. (Image: AP)
The air show is an opportunity for China to showcase its drones and other aircraft to potential overseas buyers as it pushes into markets that have been dominated by the United States and Europe. (Image: AP)
Visitors take photos of a Chinese military attack helicopter displayed during 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. (Image: AP)
Apart from warplanes, a number of civilian aircraft are on display, including electric-powered aircraft and a flying car from a Chinese-Australian joint venture. (Image: AP)
An AG600 drops a payload of water during a performance for the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. (Image: AP)
Tags: #China #China Air Show #China Zhuhai Air Show #Slideshow #World News
first published: Sep 29, 2021 06:22 pm

