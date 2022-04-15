English
    A look at how people are adopting cryptocurrency

    Over the years cryptocurrency ownership has increased around the world. A report released by crypto exchange firm Gemini looks at how people are adopting cryptocurrency.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 15, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
    Over the years cryptocurrency ownership has increased around the world. A report released by crypto exchange firm Gemini looks at how people are adopting cryptocurrency. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Cryptocurrency ownership by country. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Women who own cryptocurrency. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Cryptocurrency owners by age. (Image: News18 Creative)
    first published: Apr 15, 2022 03:45 pm
