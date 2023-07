1/5 Mumbai is facing yet another episode of extremely heavy rainfall after experiencing heavy rain for over a week. The Indian Meteorological Department has currently issued a yellow alert for Mumbai City and its Suburban areas for July 28, and an orange alert for Thane. (Image: PTI)

2/5 In the last 24 hours the island city, its eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 100.82 mm, 94.79 mm and 129.12 mm respectively, as stated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (Image: PTI)

3/5 The likelihood of disruptions of traffic, trains, and buses is high. Railway tracks waterlogged near Marine Lines station. Trains on the central line from CST to Kalyan, Karjat, Khopoli and Kasara are running 10-15 minutes late due to waterlogging in Kalyan. (Image: PTI)

4/5 In areas of Dahisar, Oshiwara and Kandivali heavy rains have affected vehicular traffic. Incessant rainfall has also caused waterlogging in Byculla, Trombay, Kandivali, Kalbadevi, Dahisar, Matunga, D N Nagar and Oshiwara regions of Mumbai. (Image: PTI)