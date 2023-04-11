In Pics | IMD Forecast: Normal monsoon predicted by govt, 96% of long-period average

1/6 The seasonal prediction during the four-month period between June to September is expected to be 96 percent of the long-period average of roughly 87 cm. (Image: AP)

2/6 The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted the southwest monsoon rains to be 'normal'. (Image: AFP)

3/6 The climate models predict the development of positive Indian Ocean Dipole over the Indian Ocean and El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific region during the monsoon. During the southwest monsoon season, favourable IOD conditions will likely emerge. (Image: AFP)

4/6 The Met department head said El Nino conditions are likely to develop during the monsoon season and its impact may be felt in the second half. (Image: AFP)

5/6 The Met department said that not all El Nino years are bad monsoon years and that 40 per cent of the El Nino years in the past (1951-2022) received normal to above-normal monsoon rainfall. (Image: AFP)