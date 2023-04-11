In Pics | IMD Forecast: Normal monsoon predicted by govt, 96% of long-period average
The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) on April 11 said the country will receive normal rainfall this monsoon. "India to see normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season (from June to September). It is likely to be 96 per cent (with an error margin of 5 per cent) of the long-period average of roughly 87 cm," M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, told a press conference. Here what the IMD projects: