In Pics | IMD Forecast: Normal monsoon predicted by govt, 96% of long-period average

    The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) on April 11 said the country will receive normal rainfall this monsoon. "India to see normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season (from June to September). It is likely to be 96 per cent (with an error margin of 5 per cent) of the long-period average of roughly 87 cm," M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, told a press conference. Here what the IMD projects:

    Moneycontrol News
    April 11, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST
    The seasonal prediction during the four-month period between June to September is expected to be 96 percent of the long-period average of roughly 87 cm. (Image: AP)
    The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted the southwest monsoon rains to be 'normal'. (Image: AFP)
    The climate models predict the development of positive Indian Ocean Dipole over the Indian Ocean and El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific region during the monsoon. During the southwest monsoon season, favourable IOD conditions will likely emerge. (Image: AFP)
    The Met department head said El Nino conditions are likely to develop during the monsoon season and its impact may be felt in the second half. (Image: AFP)
    The Met department said that not all El Nino years are bad monsoon years and that 40 per cent of the El Nino years in the past (1951-2022) received normal to above-normal monsoon rainfall. (Image: AFP)
    The IMD will provide an updated monsoon forecast for this year by the end of May 2023. (Image: AFP)
