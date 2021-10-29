MARKET NEWS

Lonely Planet | Top 10 countries to visit in 2022

Lonely Planet ranks the world's must-visit countries, cities and regions in 2022 in its newly released ‘Best In Travel 2022’ book. The 17th edition of Lonely Planet’s book lists world’s hottest destinations and places particular emphasis on sustainable travel choices – ensuring a positive impact as travellers return to the road. After a long halt due to global coronavirus outbreak, many are ready to re-engage with the world and travel again. Here are the top 10 countries Lonely Planet has listed for you to visit next year.

Moneycontrol News
October 29, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
Rank 10 | Egypt |  The North African country is home to the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the world. Egypt is famous for its ancient civilisation, mesmerising beaches, coral reefs, and sea and river cruises. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 9 | Malawi | A landlocked country in southeastern Africa, Malawi, is ranked among the top 10 countries on the list for travellers to visit in 2022. It is well-known for its extraordinary freshwater lake, Lake Malawi National Park – sheltering diverse wildlife. (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 8 | Nepal | The Himalayan nation is not just famous for being the home to eight of the 14 8,000-metre peaks, including the world's highest Mount Everest, but also for its ancient culture and traditional architecture. Nepal is known for its scenic monasteries, exciting trekking routes, and religious diversity. (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 7 | Oman | The Sultanate of Oman is a country on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula in Western Asia. Oman offers a view of unique heritage, forts and castles. Oman is famous for its irrigation system and some fascinating tourist attractions. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 6 | Anguilla | Anguilla is a British Overseas territory ranked sixth in Lonely Planet’s ‘Best In Travel 2022’ book. The gorgeous Caribbean island comprises a small main island and several offshore islets. The island offers aquamarine sea, beaches, amazing hotels and foods. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 5 | Slovenia | A country in Central Europe is known for its mountains, ski resorts and lakes. Lonely Planet says Slovenia is a world leader in being literally and figuratively 'green' with responsible travel being part of the Slovak way of life for decades. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 4 | Belize | A nation on the eastern coast of Central America is known for its extreme biodiversity. Belize is famous for its scuba diving sites, jungle adventures, and rich cultural experiences. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 3 | Mauritius | The Indian Ocean island nation comes third on the list of must-visit places for your next travel option. A subtropical island country is known for its beaches, lagoons, reefs and mountainous interior that includes Black River Gorges National Park, with rainforests, waterfalls, hiking trails and wildlife. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 2 | Norway | The global travel guide book publisher ranks Norway in second place for its sustainability, green technology and community culture initiatives. The Scandinavian country encompasses mountains and glaciers. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 1 | Cook Islands | Lonely Planet ranked Cook Islands in the South Pacific the top destination. The Island country offers adventure, cultural interaction and culinary delights. (Image: Unsplash)
