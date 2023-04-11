Tata IPL 2023: Lucknow win last-ball thriller against Bangalore after Pooran blitz Nicholas Pooran smashed the fastest fifty of the IPL season in 15 balls as Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a stunning chase of 213 to edge out Royal Challengers Bangalore in a last-ball thriller on April 10.
AFP
April 11, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
Nicholas Pooran smashed the fastest fifty of the IPL season in 15 balls as Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a stunning chase of 213 to edge out Royal Challengers Bangalore in a last-ball thriller on April 10. (Image: AFP)
West Indies' Pooran smashed 62 off 19 balls before he departed but Lucknow crept over the line to win by one wicket in a dramatic final over in Bengaluru. (Image: AFP)
Lucknow needed five off the last six balls after Ayush Badoni was out hit-wicket for 30 in the penultimate over, hitting his stumps while hammering what would have been a six. (Image: AFP)
Mark Wood and Jaydev Unadkat were dismissed in the final over and Ravi Bishnoi was nearly 'mankaded' from the last ball. (Image: AP)
With the scores level and a super over beckoning, number 11 Avesh Khan scampered a bye and threw his helmet in celebration. (Image: AFP)
Australia's Marcus Stoinis had earlier clobbered a 30-ball 65, but it was Pooran's blitz including seven sixes that blew away RCB. (Image: AFP)
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell notched up 15 sixes between them in Bangalore's 212-2, with 27 hits in the match in total. (Image: AFP)
Bangalore struck with three early wickets before Stoinis dominated a fourth-wicket stand of 76 with skipper KL Rahul. (Image: AFP)
Impact player Karn Sharma broke the partnership as he sent back Stoinis but Bangalore had a new nemesis in Pooran. (Image: AFP)
The efforts of Pooran and Stoinis eclipsed the power-hitting from Kohli (61), Du Plessis (79 not out) and Maxwell (59) after Bangalore were put in to bat first. (Image: AFP)
Kohli set the tone for Bangalore's big total with his second fifty of the season in a 96-run opening stand with Du Plessis. (Image: AFP)
Maxwell kept up the charge after Kohli's departure and Du Plessis delivered a flurry of sixes, including a hit of 115 metres, as he also registered his second half-century of the campaign. (Image: AFP)