    Tata IPL 2023: Lucknow win last-ball thriller against Bangalore after Pooran blitz

    Nicholas Pooran smashed the fastest fifty of the IPL season in 15 balls as Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a stunning chase of 213 to edge out Royal Challengers Bangalore in a last-ball thriller on April 10.

    AFP
    April 11, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
    Nicholas Pooran smashed the fastest fifty of the IPL season in 15 balls as Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a stunning chase of 213 to edge out Royal Challengers Bangalore in a last-ball thriller on April 10. (Image: AFP)
    West Indies' Pooran smashed 62 off 19 balls before he departed but Lucknow crept over the line to win by one wicket in a dramatic final over in Bengaluru. (Image: AFP)
    Lucknow needed five off the last six balls after Ayush Badoni was out hit-wicket for 30 in the penultimate over, hitting his stumps while hammering what would have been a six. (Image: AFP)
    Mark Wood and Jaydev Unadkat were dismissed in the final over and Ravi Bishnoi was nearly 'mankaded' from the last ball. (Image: AP)
    With the scores level and a super over beckoning, number 11 Avesh Khan scampered a bye and threw his helmet in celebration. (Image: AFP)
    Australia's Marcus Stoinis had earlier clobbered a 30-ball 65, but it was Pooran's blitz including seven sixes that blew away RCB. (Image: AFP)
    Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell notched up 15 sixes between them in Bangalore's 212-2, with 27 hit in the match in total. (Image: AFP)
    Bangalore struck with three early wickets before Stoinis dominated a fourth-wicket stand of 76 with skipper KL Rahul. (Image: AFP)
    Impact player Karn Sharma broke the partnership as he sent back Stoinis but Bangalore had a new nemesis in Pooran. (Image: AFP)
    The efforts of Pooran and Stoinis eclipsed the power-hitting from Kohli (61), Du Plessis (79 not out) and Maxwell (59) after Bangalore were put in to bat first. (Image: AFP)
    Kohli set the tone for Bangalore's big total with his second fifty of the season in a 96-run opening stand with Du Plessis. (Image: AFP)
    Maxwell kept up the charge aftekr Kohli's departure and Du Plessis delivered a flurry of sixes, including a hit of 115 metres, as he also registered his second half-century of the campaign. (Image: AFP)
    first published: Apr 11, 2023 11:35 am