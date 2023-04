1/12 An attacking 84 by Faf du Plessis and four wickets by Mohammed Siraj led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a comfortable 24-run win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on April 20. (Image: AFP)

2/12 Du Plessis and Virat Kohli, who made 59, put together an opening stand of 137 to lay the foundations of Bangalore's 174-4 after being sent in to bat in the opening match of the day at Mohali. (Image: AFP)

3/12 Siraj then returned impressive figures of 4-21 and forced a run out to dismiss Punjab for 150 in 18.2 overs for Bangalore's third victory in six matches. (Image: AFP)

4/12 Kohli stood in as captain for du Plessis, who made the team as a batsman due to a rib injury he picked in the previous match and was later substituted under the new impact player rule. (Image: AFP)

5/12 The South African had lived up to the designation with a 56-ball knock laced with five sixes. He tops the tournament's batting chart with 343 runs, including four half-centuries. (Image: AFP)

6/12 Kohli has a total of 279 runs but Thursday's knock lacked his usual aggression. (Image: AFP)

7/12 Harpreet Brar broke the marathon stand to have Kohli caught behind and then snared Glenn Maxwell, who attempted to hit out on his first ball but was caught for a duck. (Image: AFP)

8/12 Du Plessis departed in the next over and the Punjab bowlers came back well to keep down Bangalore's score despite a solid foundation that had raised hopes of a 200-plus total. (Image: AP)

9/12 Punjab lost wickets regularly in their reply and only Prabhsimran Singh, with a valiant 46 off 30 deliveries, and Jitesh Sharma's late blitz of 41 represented any real fight. (Image: AFP)

10/12 Siraj got two breakthroughs at the start, including the dangerous England import Liam Livingstone for two, and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga bowled Australia's Matthew Short for eight. (Image: AFP)

11/12 Sam Curran, leading the Kings for the second straight game in the absence of injured skipper Shikhar Dhawan, was run out for 10. (Image: AFP)