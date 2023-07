1/6 Carlos Alcaraz won the men’s single against world number one Novak Djokovic at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16. (Image: AP)

2/6 The 20-year-old made history by dethroning seven-time Wimbledon Champion, Novak Djokovic. (Image: AP)

3/6 On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz put behind his difficult start and beat Djokovic by beating him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final at the All England Club and second Grand Slam trophy overall (Image: AP)

4/6 Alcaraz showcased his prowess in defence as well as attacking play in the third set where he cracked Djokovic’s resolve on the seventh breakpoints by saving six break points earlier. (Image: AP)

5/6 The 26-minute game symbolized the passing of the baton and changing guard in tennis through the promising talents of Alcaraz. (Image: AP)