Happy Birthday Master Blaster! A look at the top records of Sachin Tendulkar

1/10 Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turns 50 on April 24. To mark the 50th birthday of the Indian batting legend, the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground unveiled a gate named after Sachin Tendulkar. Another gate in the name of Brian Lara was also unveiled to mark 30 years since the West Indian legend's innings of 277 at the SCG. (Image: Twitter @SCG)

2/10 Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on April 24 took to social media on his 50th birthday, celebrating the occasion in style with a cricketing reference. Referring to a Test match taking a break at Tea time during the course of play, tendulkar tweeted, "Tea time: 50 Not Out!." (Image: Twitter @sachin_rt)

3/10 Tendulkar debuted in cricket in 1989 at the age of 16 in a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi. He holds numerous records in his stellar cricketing career. (Image: Reuters)

4/10 In 1998 he scored 1,894 runs, the record for the highest number of runs scored by any player in a single calendar year for One-Day Internationals. He is the first male cricketer to score a double-century in one-day cricket. (Image: AFP)

5/10 He is the all-time highest run-scorer in both ODI and Test cricket with more than 18,000 runs and 15,000 runs, respectively. (Image: AFP)

6/10 Tendulkar holds the record of the highest number of centuries in both Tests (51) and ODIs (49) as well as in Tests and ODIs combined (100). He is the only player to have scored 50 centuries in Test cricket, and was the first to score 50 centuries in all international cricket combined. (Image: AFP)

7/10 Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of career, Tendulkar holds the record for receiving the most man-of-the-match awards in international cricket. (Image: AFP)

8/10 On 10 December 2005 at Feroz Shah Kotla, Tendulkar scored a then record-breaking 35th Test century, against the Sri Lankans. (Image: Reuters)

9/10 He is part of the Indian Team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. (Image: Reuters)