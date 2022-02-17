TATA IPL Auction 2022: Top star players who went unsold this season

The TATA Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction saw some of the surprise picks winning huge bids from franchises but also saw some of the big players go unsold. The two-day auction saw the ten franchises spend a huge amount of Rs 551.7 crore to buy a total of 204 cricketers. Here’s a list of some of the unsold players who went under the hammer in IPL Auction 2022. (Image: IPL)

Suresh Raina | Chennai Super Kings’ all-time highest scorer in IPL failed to draw a single bid at 2022 IPL mega auction. He is one of the five players in IPL history to play 200 matches at the time. Raina, popularly known as Mr. IPL, is the first ever cricketer to reach 5000 runs in IPL and holds the record of most number of catches in the IPL. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Eoin Morgan | England’s skipper led Kolkata Knight Riders to its third IPL final in 2021, where they lost to Chennai Super Kings. He made his debut in Indian Premier League in 2010 with Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Image: IPL, BCCI)

Aaron Finch | Australian white ball captain played for a variety of teams in the Indian Premier League, but has missed to fetch any buyer in IPL 2022 auction, two seasons in a row. He made his debut with Rajasthan Royals in 2010 and was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2020 season. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shakib Al Hasan | Bangladesh’s greatest cricketer failed to draw a single bid at the 2022 IPL mega auction. Shakib began his IPL career in 2011 with Kolkata Knight Riders. He missed the earlier seasons as no bids were made for him despite being rated as the world’s highest-ranked ODI all-rounder at the time.

Dawid Malan | England cricketer Malan, who went under hammer in the IPL 2022 auction, went unsold. Malan was bought by the Punjab Kings in the 2021 Indian Premier League auction ahead of the season. (Image: Punjab Kings IPL)

Tabraiz Shamsi | Shamsi was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement player during the 2016 IPL. Later he was included in the Rajasthan Royals squad for 2021 IPL as a replacement. Shamsi, ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year for 2021 and the Men’s T20I cricketer of the Year at the 2021 CSA Awards, failed to impress any buyer in the 2022 IPL Auction.

Steve Smith | Australian cricketer Steve Smith couldn’t find any buyers in 2022 IPL Auction. Smith had played for varieties of IPL teams - Royal Challengers Bangalore (his debut IPL team), Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Pune Warriors India, Rajasthan Royals, and Rising Pune Supergiants – but failed to fetch any bid from this year’s ten franchises in the auction.