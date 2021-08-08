In Pics | Tokyo Olympics 2020 draws to close with message of moving forward

Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on August 8. (Image: AFP)

Performers sing the Japanese national anthem during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Image: AFP)

Athletes and volunteers carry flags during the closing ceremony. (Image: AP)

Iran's Amir Hossein Zare (L) and India's Bajrang Punia carry their national flags during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Image: AFP)

Athletes from India take a selfie during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (Image: AP)

Olympic and government officials applaud during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (Image: AP)

Athletes attend the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Image: AP)

Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (Image: AP)

Paris 2024 is illuminated on a screen during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. The next Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024. (Image: AP)

The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (Image: AP)