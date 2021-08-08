MARKET NEWS

English
In Pics | Tokyo Olympics 2020 draws to close with message of moving forward

With a large firework display adding a burst of sound to the dancing, singing and merry-making, Tokyo pulled the curtains down on one of history's most unique Games, handing over the flag to Paris with the message of moving forward while remembering those who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. India certainly could look towards that brighter future after claiming its best ever haul of seven medal, including their first gold medal in 13 years, from javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is also going back as the country's first track-and-field medallist at the Games.

Moneycontrol News
August 08, 2021 / 08:37 PM IST
pjimage - 2021-08-08T193655.767
Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on August 8. (Image: AFP)
pjimage - 2021-08-08T193814.504
Performers sing the Japanese national anthem during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Image: AFP)
pjimage - 2021-08-08T194111.680
Athletes and volunteers carry flags during the closing ceremony. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-08-08T193906.222
Iran's Amir Hossein Zare (L) and India's Bajrang Punia carry their national flags during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Image: AFP)
pjimage - 2021-08-08T194211.478
Athletes from India take a selfie during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-08-08T194327.367
Olympic and government officials applaud during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-08-08T194428.746
Athletes attend the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-08-08T194541.959
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-08-08T194635.137
Paris 2024 is illuminated on a screen during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. The next Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-08-08T194729.588
The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-08-08T194833.019
Fireworks illuminate over National Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Image: AP)
first published: Aug 8, 2021 08:36 pm

