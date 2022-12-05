In Pics | Football legend Pele's fans keep vigil outside Brazil hospital

Brazilian football superstar Pele's daughters told his fans on December 4 that their father's health was not at serious risk, saying they are confident he will return home when he recovers from a respiratory infection. (Image: AP)

Brazilian football legend Pele said on December 4 that he feels "strong, with a lot of hope" despite medical problems that have kept the 82-year-old sports icon in the hospital with a respiratory infection. (Image: AFP)

On December 4, fans of Pele -- born Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- congregated outside the Sao Paulo hospital where the three-time world champion is staying. More than 100 devotees prayed for the recovery of the man widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time. (Image: AP)

On December 4, his fans stood mostly in silence outside the clinic in the Morumbi neighborhood of western Sao Paulo, holding a banner bearing an image of a youthful Pele and marked "Torcida Joven" ("Young Fans"). "Long live the king!" said several posters pasted on walls near entrances to the hospital. Around noon, the fans formed a circle and held hands as they recited an "Our Father." (Image: AP)

The soccer great has been at the hospital since November 29 and officials say he is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection. An art school teacher gives final touches to a painting of Brazilian football legend Pele, with a message for his good health in Mumbai on December 4. (Image: AFP)

The image of former Brazilian player Pele is displayed on the Torch tower outside the Khalifa International Stadium during the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, December 3. (Image: AP)