Goodbye Diego Maradona | World mourns demise of Argentine football icon

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona passed away on November 25 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. In Argentina, he was worshipped as 'El Dios' - The God - partly a play on words on his number 10 shirt, 'El Diez.' The world of football mourns the loss of one of its biggest icons. (Image: News18 Creative)