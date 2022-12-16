English
    FIFA World Cup 2022: Some quirky, bizarre costumes football fans wore during the tournament

    At the first World Cup in the Middle East, fans from around the world embraced the tournament with their quirky fashion. Their eye-catching fashion, body paint, colourful attires, showing their love for the game and their favourite teams, did not fail to impress at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

    Priyanka Roshan
    December 16, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST
    At the first World Cup in the Middle East, fans from around the world embraced the tournament with their quirky fashion. Their eye-catching fashion, body paint, colourful attires, showing their love for the game and their favourite teams, did not fail to impress at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. As the tournament comes to an end, let's take a look at some of the stunning looks fans adorn during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Image: Reuters)
    A Brazilian fan dressed up in a quirky mirror outfit to support his team during the World Cup quaterfinals between Brazil and Croatia. A video shared on social media showed the fan posing with people outside the stadium in Qatar. (Twitter Video grab)
    Senegal fans with the team name painted on their bodies cheer during the World Cup match between England and Senegal, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on December 4. (Image: AP)
    England fans were seen in lion costume and St George face paint at Al Bayt Stadium during a match between England and Senegal on December 4. (Image: Getty Images)
    A fan of Japan dressed in a cat costume during a match between Japan and Spain at Khalifa International Stadium on December 1 in Doha, Qatar. (Image: FIFA)
    Croatia and Canada fans cheer ahead of the World Cup soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 27. (Image: AP)
    A spectator wears a Batman costume during a match between Belgium and Morocco, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 27. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    A group of Japanese fans were dressed up in bizarre giant bowling pin costumes outside Khalifa International Stadium on November 23. (Image: Reuters)
    Costa Rica fans painted their body in country's flag as they back the team during a match between Spain and Costa Rica on November 23. (Image: Reuters)
    USA fans spotted dressed in outfits of a bald eagle, Wonder Woman and Top Gun during a match between USA and Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan, Qatar, on November 21. (Image: Getty Images)
    Netherlands fans took the FIFA fashion to another level, turning stadiums and streets orange everywhere they go. Fans were seen wearing oversized sunglasses, tiny Dutch flags, orange attires with face painted in orange colour and country flag, while supporting their team. (Image: Reuters)
    A Mexico fan wearing a mask reacts in Mexico City during a match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico. (Image: Reuters)
    first published: Dec 16, 2022 04:17 pm