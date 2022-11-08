English
    Last Blood Moon lunar eclipse until 2025 is underway. Pics from across the world

    The last total lunar eclipse in the next three years is underway, with the next one to occur on March 14, 2025.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    November 08, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    The moon rises behind a corner tower along the outer walls of the Forbidden City during a lunar eclipse in Beijing, Tuesday.
    The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Fish Creek, some 230 kilometres southeast of Melbourne on Tuesday.
    People watch the moon through telescopes during a lunar eclipse in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday.
    The earth's shadow covers the moon during a lunar eclipse in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday.
    Islamic boarding school students look through telescopes as they prepare to watch a lunar eclipse in Ajun, Indonesia's Aceh province on Tuesday.
    Seen past Christmas lights, the earth's shadow starts to cover the moon during a lunar eclipse at a public square in Caracas, Venezuela, early Tuesday.
    The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Villa Nueva, Guatemala on Tuesday.
    The earth's shadow starts to cover the moon during a lunar eclipse Tuesday, in Yokohama near Tokyo.
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:37 pm