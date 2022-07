A firefighter fighting a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Saturday July 16.

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Saturday July 16.

A Canadair plane fighting wildfire near La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France, Saturday, July 16.

A firefighter reacts as he attempts to put out a wildfire caused by extreme temperatures in Larache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15.